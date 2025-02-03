Zambia doesn’t have civil rights activists, they are all job seekers – Mumbi Phiri



FORMER Patroitic Front deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri has given herself the title of “Most abused woman in Zambia” following her recent stay behind bars over accusations that she instigated a robbery that lead to the stealing of a phone and K20,000 cash in Kawambwa.





In a telephone call she made on Radio Phoenix’s Let the People Talk Programme which featured governance activist Sikwindi Situla, Phiri claimed she was a good example of government’s violation of human rights.





Phiri accused Munali member of parliament who is also the Minister of Green Economy and Environment of fabricating the lies that led to her arrest while political parties were campaigning in Kawambwa for by-elections





She said she was held in custody for 18 days for a crime she never committed following Mposha’s reported lie.



“I was detained for 18 days without bathing you can Imagine a woman staying that long without bathing.”



“It is only that I am a prayerful woman no wonder I have been surviving,” she said.





Meanwhile, Phiri charged that all civil rights activists in Zambia are job seekers.



“We don’t have civil rights activists in Zambia where is McDonald Chipenzi, Laura Miti? they claimed to be civil rights activists but where are they now?” Phiri questioned.





Meanwhile, Situla observed that the country is much better now in terms of human rights compared during the PF rule.



He said there were isolated cases of human rights abuse compared to when the PF was in government.



According to Situla there is now tolerance in the country.





“How many people have been shot at during this government compared to the previous government? The judiciary was taken over during the PF time, we are doing fine in terms of rule of law compared to the previous government.”



“The media is now operating freely without any intimidation and no media house has been closed and in fact President HH has been inviting all media houses to cover him,” he said.





The governance activist who is a former senior member of the opposition Patroitic Front further accused PF members of daring the law.





He also charged that the opposition are frustrated hence the reason why there was some violence during by-elections.



Situla said all opposition parties want to rally behind former President Edgar Lungu because they are frustrated.



By Noel Iyombwa



Kalemba February 3, 2024