ZAMBIA HAS BECOME A PEACEFUL COUNTRY FOR THOSE WHO FOLLOW THE LAW.

Authored By Mupishi Jones

Follow and live your life within the confines of the law, you’ll enjoy your stay in Zambia.However play hero and dare the law,you won’t like the Zambia of today under the New Dawn Administration.

Unfortunately,we have our colleagues who were so used to daring the law with impunity,we had colleagues whose voices became the law, whose body and actions became a constitution such that whenever we saw them,we could see the constitution, whatever they spoke,it was law!

These were people who could disrupt traffic at peak hours in Cairo road on a busy working day, these were people who could disrupt citizens normal daily routines by matching anywhere without notifying the police,these were people who could not only insult and beat their own cabinet Minister’s publicly, but humiliate the police on duty with impunity.

These are people who could command government officials to prioritise their kinsmen, relatives,cadres in all government contracts including employment.These were the people who were given contracts with advance payments to supply goods,works or services but instead were supplying stories and they were never questioned.

These were people who thought the law exists only for others especially for the opposition and not them! It never used to dawn to them that the same police they were intimidating one day they’ll knock on their doors to ask them to account for their actions.

Today when asked to account for their actions,they cry loudest.

We also have other group of citizens who want to mount their political fortunes by daring the law.They want to play “Mandela’s,Nkhruma’s,Kaunda’s” in a totally different era and environment!

Once they are summoned to the police station to explain their conduct,they abandon their “Mandela’s, Nkhruma’s Kaunda’s” bravado and suddenly become hospital patients in critical conditions.

Others even run away into hiding!

They cry victims over the circumstances which themselves created!

Real politicians never cry foul nor run away from their actions,they never run away from their supporters,they stick with them even when death is facing them.

President Hakainde Hichilema never at any point ran away from the police or outside the country even when he had the means to do so,he remained with his people,he was humiliated to an extent where most of the time he felt a stranger in a country where he was expected to feel most at home!

He stood firm, always ready to account for his conduct.

My appeal to my fellow countrymen is that live within the confines of the law, work within the confines of the law, speak within the confines of the law, joke within the confines of the law and you’ll enjoy your stay.But if you choose to play hero by daring the law,then be prepared to face that law and don’t complain because that is your choice.

This is the price to pay once you choose to live under the rules of the law!

I submit

Mupishi Jones

