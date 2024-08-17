ZAMBIA MAKES PROGRESS IN LAUNCHING SATELLITE



16 August 2024



Government has completed the construction of the Earth Receiving Station ahead of the launch of the country’s first satellite.



Technology and Science Minister Hon. Felix Mutati says government has so far spent over US$14 million to complete the Ground Receiving Station which is located in 10 Miles area of Chibombo District.



Mr. Mutati says experts are now testing the Ground Receiving Station as they prepare to go into phase two of the preparations to launch the satellite.



Speaking in Lusaka West after he toured Wonderful Group of Companies, Mr. Mutati said government is committed to launch a satellite which will help in agriculture, forestry, ground water management and other sectors.



Mr. Mutati says the satellite will help predict the weather and avert effects of climate change such as drought.



Meanwhile, Mr. Mutati says the US$1 billion which Wonderful Group of Companies has invested in it’s fertilizer and tile business in Lusaka has created the much needed jobs in the capital city.



Mr. Mutati says the amount of investment at United Capital Fertilizer and Marcopolo Tiles speaks to the sound policies which government is implementing.



He says government will continue providing a conducive environment for the private sector to thrive.



Mr. Mutati asked Wonderful Group of Companies to partner with the Ministry to sharpen the skills of youths who will compete in the World Skills Africa Competition which Zambia will host in Livingstone in April 2025.



He said the skills which the group of companies have are equal to the task to build the capacity of the Zambian participants.



And Wonderful Group of Companies Deputy Chief Executive Officer Roy Mwamba said the institution is looking for 400 chemical engineers to operate the amonium nitrate and urea plants which are scheduled to be operationalized in 2026.



Mr. Mwamba says the group of companies wants to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Copperbelt University to train chemical engineers who can be employed upon graduation.



He told the Technology and Science Minister that the company has drastically reduced on expatriates as it wants local professionals to run all operations.