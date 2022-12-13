Zambia Now Needs A New Crop Of Human Rights Defenders- Maiko Zulu

By Maiko Zulu

ZAMBIA NOW NEEDS A NEW CROP OF HUMAN RIGHTS DEFENDERS

The other day I was listening to Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa’s radio interview with prominent journalist Kwangu Liwewe where he brought out the critical issue of how President Hakainde Hichilema has systematically or methodically silenced a number of critical voices in the area of activism, advocacy for good governance, public accountability and human rights defence by offering them lucrative appointments in institutions controlled by the system. Others have been offered opportunities that have softened their stance on a number of issues of national interest. Nothing wrong with the move. Having been in opposition for years, HH knows the power of certain independent voices and the importance of having them in his pocket.

I was reminded of an incident not so long ago when I reached out to one colleague asking him if we could take an interest into the issue of the alleged impending stripping of assets and closure of Zambia’s oldest newspaper and national archive the Times of Zambia, a situation which will likely see a number of workers being laid off. The response from my colleague was a complete opposite of how he and all of us would react only a few months ago under the PF regime. My colleague was more concious now if bering labelled an ‘activist for hire’ than he was of standing for the plight of fellow citizens when in fact we were given worse labels before and still advocated for that which we thought was just. Anyway, events that unfolded in later days only went to comfim our suspicion that indeed,some of our friends have transitioned.

The fact is that every change of regime makes for subsequent change in all other spaces and It is therefore necessary for the Human Rights Defence space to give a rebirth to citizens who will fill the gaps left by those who have transitioned. There is need for individuals who will not tie activism to soliciting for funding as a basis for championing for good governance to begin to take up the space once again. While it is necessary to have funded institutions everywhere, they must never be the sole determinants of critical social movements. Public accountability must be embedded in every citizen especially the youth and it must be everyone’s duty to be the nation’s gate keepers.

#TheRevolutionWontBeTelevised