ZAMBIA POLICE DENIES ALLEGATIONS OF BIAS IN HANDLING POLITICAL VIOLENCE CASES



Police in Lusaka have dismissed allegations of bias in handling political violence cases, insisting that investigations are guided by evidence and formal complaints, not political affiliation.





Police Spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi says no UPND cadre linked to political violence has been arrested, so far saying the police hands are tied in the chawama case because other alleged victims have not come forward.





Speaking to journalists at a media workshop organized by DCAF Zambia, Mr Chilabi said public claims that police are selectively enforcing the law ahead of the 13 august 2026 general election were not true.





Mr Chilabi noted that it is difficult for the police to effect an arrest in cases of assault and malicious damage to property if there is no complainant especially that in cases of malicious damage, the property in question has to be quantified.





He has called upon Chawama aspiring candidate in the august 13th general elections Bright Nundwe and team who are alleged to be victims of political violence in chawama to formally report to police so that action is taken adding that police cannot investigate rumours or social media posts alone but needs statements, medical reports, and witnesses.





Mr Chilabi stressed that the service does not consider political party when opening dockets adding that police remains impartial and will act against anyone found wanting, regardless of status or political affiliation.



QFM