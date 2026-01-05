Zambia ranks 4th best English-speaking country in Africa

Nigeria has been ranked the 5th best English-speaking country in Africa and 29th in the world, according to the 2025 English Proficiency Index released by global education organisation, Education First (EF).Nigerian Travel Packages

The ranking is based on EF’s annual English Proficiency Index, which assessed adult English language skills across 123 countries and regions worldwide.

According to EF, the report drew data from over 2.2 million test takers who completed the EF SET — the world’s largest free standardised English test. This year’s edition also assessed speaking and writing skills for the first time using artificial intelligence technology.

EF noted that English continues to play a major role as a global language for communication, business, and cultural exchange.

On the African continent, South Africa emerged as the top-ranked country, placing 13th globally. Zimbabwe followed closely, also ranking 13th worldwide.

Kenya and Zambia placed third and fourth in Africa, ranking 19th and 27th globally, while Nigeria secured the fifth spot in Africa at 29th worldwide.

EF highlighted that Nigeria’s ranking reflects the widespread use of English as the country’s official language, particularly in education, governance, media, and business.

Top 10 English-speaking countries in Africa (EF EPI 2025):