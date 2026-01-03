Colonel Mwizukanji Namwawa has been promoted to the rank of Brigadier. She is currently the Director of Legal Services in the Zambia Army.





She was promoted alongside other deserving officers who were elevated to higher ranks in recognition of their service and dedication to duty. The promotions were marked by a colourful rank insignia pinning-on ceremony held yesterday at Army Headquarters.





Before joining the army, Brigadier Namwawa was well known in the early 2000s for her music career, with hit songs such as Mr Big Star. She later enlisted in the Zambia Army and made history as the country’s first female and youngest full Colonel.





She is a qualified lawyer, having graduated from the University of Zambia, and previously worked at the Attorney General’s Chambers. Brigadier Namwawa also supports initiatives that promote and celebrate women’s achievements.



January 3, 2025

©️NKANI