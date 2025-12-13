ZAMBIA REQUESTED TO HOST MEETING ON DR CONGO SECURITY CRISIS

ZAMBIA REQUESTED TO HOST MEETING ON DRC SECURITY CRISIS



By Patricia Mbewe



The International Conference on the Great Lakes Region has requested Zambia to host a meeting of ministers of defence and chiefs of defence forces from member countries to discuss the deteriorating security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).





International Conference on the Great Lakes Region Executive Secretary Dr. Mubita Luwabelwa says Zambia has been requested to host the meeting due to its recent role in pushing for peace in the region.





Dr. Luwabelwa says the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region is worried about the situation in the eastern DRC, especially as the M23 rebels have won more territory after the signing of the Washington Process recently





Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Minister of Defence Ambrose Lufuma in Lusaka, Dr. Luwabelwa said the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region Secretariat has written to Zambia requesting it to host the meeting in an effort to find lasting peace and security in the DRC.





He added that a heads of state and government summit is also being planned as a way of handling the crisis in the DRC.



Minister of Defence Ambrose Lufuma said the Ministries of Defence and Foreign Affairs are working on the request and will soon respond.





Mr. Lufuma said the Democratic Republic of Congo is a strategic neighbour and it is in Zambia’s interest that peace reigns in that country.



PHOENIX NEWS