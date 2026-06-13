ZAMBIA SECURES 97.85% PARTICIPATION IN US$1.36 BILLION BOND BUYBACK



The Government of Zambia has announced a major milestone in its ongoing debt management programme after securing a 97.85% participation rate in the buyback of its US$1.365 billion Fixed Rate Step-Up Amortising Notes due in 2053.





According to the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, bondholders tendered approximately US$1.335 billion worth of notes by the early participation deadline of June 9, 2026, demonstrating strong investor confidence and support for Zambia’s debt restructuring efforts.





Key points

* Zambia launched the bond buyback offer on 29 May 2026.

* Eligible bondholders were invited to sell their bonds back to the government before maturity.

* By the early participation deadline of 9 June 2026, bondholders had tendered approximately US$1.335 billion, representing 97.85% of the outstanding notes.



* The government described this as strong investor participation and support for its debt-management exercise.

* The buyback is part of Zambia’s broader debt restructuring strategy aimed at improving debt sustainability and reducing long-term debt obligations.





Why it matters



A participation rate of 97.85% is very high and suggests that most bondholders were willing to participate in the transaction. This can help Zambia:





* Reduce future debt-servicing pressures.

* Simplify management of its debt portfolio.

* Support ongoing debt-restructuring efforts.

* Improve long-term fiscal sustainability.