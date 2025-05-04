ZAMBIA TO HOST INAUGURAL AfCFTA DIGITAL TRADE AND SERVICES FORUM



Lusaka 3rd May, 2025 – The Ministry of Commerce, Trade, and Industry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Technology and Science today announced that Zambia will host the inaugural African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Digital Trade and Services Forum from May 6th to 10th, 2025, at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre.



The prestigious event, which will be officiated by President Hakainde Hichilema, has attracted over 1,000 delegates, including Heads of State, Ministers, industry leaders, academic institutions, and innovators from across Africa and beyond. Countries such as Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe have confirmed their participation.



The AfCFTA, a flagship initiative of the African Union, aims to create a single liberalized market for goods and services across the continent. With a market of 1.4 billion people and a combined GDP of over $3.4 trillion, it is poised to be the largest Free Trade Area in the world.



The forum, themed “Boosting Digital Trade to Accelerate AfCFTA Implementation,” will provide a platform for knowledge sharing, experience exchange, and best practices to boost digital trade, inspiring a new era of economic growth and prosperity. It will also showcase Zambia’s potential as a hub for digital trade, foster innovation, and unlock new opportunities for investment, entrepreneurship, and job creation.



The forum’s theme, further aligns with Zambia’s National E-commerce Strategy, aimed at creating a framework for e-commerce growth. We expect this event to augment Zambia’s potential as a hub for digital trade, foster innovation, and unlock new opportunities for investment, entrepreneurship, and job creation.



The benefits of the forum will extend beyond the digital economy, impacting the daily lives of ordinary Zambians and generating a strong economic stimulus for Lusaka. A structured post-forum implementation mechanism will ensure lasting impact from the event.



Zambia is honored to host this landmark continental engagement, driving digital trade for Africa’s transformation. We are ready, we are open, and we are committed to building Africa’s digital future. We look forward to a successful forum that will drive digital trade and economic growth in Zambia and across the African continent.



