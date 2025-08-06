“ZAMBIA UNDER SIEGE” – NJOBVU

…….Slams UPND over Copper Scandal, Loadshedding, Corruption & Rising Hunger





In a hard-hitting national address delivered from the Democratic Union Secretariat in Lusaka, Democratic Union President Ackim Anthony Njobvu painted a sobering picture of Zambia’s political and economic landscape, accusing the UPND-led government of “state capture,” governance failures, and a betrayal of public trust.





Njobvu began his address by reflecting on the pending burial of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, urging the nation to use the moment for unity rather than political division





“Regardless of political affiliations, we must all honour the office he once held and the service he rendered to our country,” Njobvu stated. “Let the intended burial of President Lungu be a moment of national unity, not division.”





Njobvu sharply criticized government handling of the energy crisis, economic hardship, and healthcare system, citing prolonged load-shedding, rising prices, and drug shortages as signs of systemic failure.





“Our homes are in darkness. Our businesses are struggling,” he said. “This is not just an energy issue; it’s a governance issue.”





He lambasted the recent Statutory Instrument No. 47 of 2025, which permits mining companies to export copper concentrates without paying export tax, calling it a “profound betrayal” of Zambians.





“What sin have we committed, kansi, to deserve this kind of leadership?” Njobvu asked. “My spirit tells me we are under state capture… We must work together to reverse this siege.”





Njobvu didn’t mince words on corruption either. He challenged the government to update the nation on the fate of four cabinet ministers reportedly under investigation by the DEC and ACC.





“Your continued silence raises suspicions of a potential cover-up,” he said. “No investigation ends in thin air. There must be findings, and those findings must be made public.”



The opposition leader also warned against manipulation of the electoral process, stating that Zambia’s democracy must not be sacrificed for political expediency.





“Let me be clear: Zambia belongs to all of us not to one party, not to one leader. The will of the people must be protected at all costs.”





Speaking on illegal mining and youth unemployment, he called for structured empowerment programs and national job creation efforts to defuse rising discontent.





“If people had opportunities, they wouldn’t risk their lives in unsafe, illegal mines,” Njobvu said.



Njobvu further declared that the Democratic Union is ready to offer bold, youth-driven leadership committed to transparency, inclusive governance, and economic reform.





“It’s time to embrace young, visionary leadership leaders who are not only innovative but deeply committed to transforming bold ideas into tangible solutions,” he declared. “Let’s build a Zambia where justice is not a slogan, but a reality.”



©️ KUMWESU | August 6, 2025