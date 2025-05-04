Zambia Urged to Shift from Political Talk to Wealth Creation — Dr. Lubinda Haabazoka



Renowned economist and former EAZ President, Dr. Lubinda Haabazoka, has called on Zambians to shift national discourse from politics to economic empowerment, innovation, and technology-driven development. Fresh from an international think-tank event, Dr. Haabazoka emphasized the urgent need for mindset transformation and structural economic reforms to harness the potential of Zambia’s youthful population.



“Artificial intelligence is not here to replace workers. It’s here to stay, but it will create structural unemployment. This means we need to begin studying more in areas like IT, blockchain, and other emerging skills,” Dr. Haabazoka said.



Highlighting global trends, he pointed to the rise of network states digital nations built on blockchain technology where individuals can trade, collaborate, and even pay taxes in crypto-based systems. He expressed a desire to bring such innovations to Zambia, citing the country’s political stability and youth demographics as major advantages.



“In Zambia, we’re not having the right conversations. Almost every table we sit at, we talk politics. Meanwhile, peers across the globe are busy building the future.”



Dr. Haabazoka challenged both aspiring entrepreneurs and capital holders to foster a culture of trust, discipline, and mutual support, noting the absence of robust angel investment mechanisms in the country.



“Those with surplus should be willing to help those with deficit start businesses. But for that to happen, we must become more trustworthy, hardworking, and goal-driven.”



He also criticized the nature of content consumed on social media, urging a shift toward value-based mentorship, business insights, and innovation-driven dialogue.



“We need more business mentors on social media—not just political critics or socialites discussing nonsense all day. We are what we consume.”



On leadership aspirations, he noted a growing trend among youth wanting to enter politics without building strong economic foundations first.



“You can’t be broke and aspire for office you’re not Jesus Christ. You’re a human being with material needs.”



He concluded by encouraging a spirit of love, entrepreneurship, and support for local businesses, emphasizing that wealth creation is a collective responsibility.



“Let’s not despise those who have money, let them inspire us. Money is not the root of evil. The lack of it is.”