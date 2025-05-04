ZAMBIA WILL BE IN SAFE HANDS UNDER KALABA – SABOI



… as New Era Democratic party endorses the Citizens First leader for the 2026 General elections.



LUSAKA, SUNDAY, MAY 04, 2025 [SMART EAGLES]



NATIONAL Democratic Congress NDC President Saboi Imboela says Zambia will be in safe hands under the leadership of Citizens First President Harry Kalaba.



Speaking during the luncheon organized by Citizens First Lusaka province womens yesterday, Ms. Imboela said Mr. Kalaba has demonstrated leadership by working and trusting women with leadership positions.



The NDC President said Mr. Kalaba is a gender champion and has proved that the future is women.



” For me I look at the way men appoint women in their political parties, then I know that we are safe. So my support for you [Kalaba] is based on your support for us women. He has proved that the future is female because as a man he has proved that he is a gender champion because of his willingness to work with women, ” Mr. Imboela said.



” President Kalaba I like your energy, focus and determination and I know what when Zambians for you vote for you, Zambia will be in safe hands and one reason I like working with President Kalaba is that he trusts women,” she said.



And New Era Democratic party Exildah Mwenya said her party has endorsed Mr. Kalaba as Presidential candidate for the 2026 general election.



She said the CF leader is a man of peace with the heart for Zambians.



“I want to announce today, that as NED that we are here to announce that we are here to endorse President Harry Kalaba as candidate for the 2026 presidential election. As you know that ‘ Inchitelelwe chilapela umutende’ and for a person to be mentally sound there must be peace and that’s what I found in Dr. Harry Harry Kalaba'” she said.



#SmartEagles2025.