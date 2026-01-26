Zambia, Zimbabwe ignore climate change risks, proceed with hydro project on drying Zambezi River





•There were serious misgivings about the viability of the long-stalled hydroelectric project on the Zambezi River due to the worsening effects of climate change





•Zambia and Zimbabwe are moving forward with the Batoka Gorge Hydro Electric Scheme on River Zambezi despite concerns.





•The $4.5 billion project aims to generate 2,400 MW, but declining water levels due to climate change raise doubts about its viability.





•Both governments remain committed, citing feasibility studies supporting the project’s sustainability.





The governments of Zambia and Zimbabwe are brushing aside concerns about the worsening effects of climate change, with the two southern African nations recently pledging $220 million each in seed capital for the construction of the Batoka Gorge Hydro Electric Scheme (BGHES).





The decision by the two countries to commit the $440 million — about 10 per cent of the project’s expected cost of $4.5 billion — was taken at a December 29, 2025 meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA), the bi-national body that manages water resources on the shared river. The ZRA will manage the proposed project, just as it already manages the bi-national Kariba Dam and its hydropower station.