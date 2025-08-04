Zambian Govt Respects the Constitution in Handling of Benefits and Funeral Costs

Zambian Government Respects the Constitution in Handling of Benefits and Funeral Costs



Written by Timmy



In a firm display of constitutional adherence and legal clarity, the Zambian government has once again demonstrated its commitment to upholding the law, particularly in how it handles public benefits and entitlements.





During recent court submissions, a lawyer representing the government clarified a crucial point regarding the interpretation of the Benefits Act, an important piece of legislation that governs how and when benefits are granted or withheld.





According to the lawyer, speaking on behalf of the Zambian Attorney General, the Act is very clear: benefits are not cancelled when one engages in active politics—they are merely suspended. This legal position is neither new nor controversial, but rather a logical application of the law.





Importantly, the Attorney General emphasized that once a person passes away, the reason for the suspension—namely, their active involvement in politics—ceases to exist. As such, the suspended benefits are automatically reinstated, including the provision for funeral costs, which is one of the key entitlements under the Act.





This interpretation not only upholds the letter of the law but also reflects fairness and dignity, even in moments of national mourning. It confirms that the Zambian government is not acting out of malice or political bias, but is operating within a legal framework that is guided by the constitution and well-established legal principles.





Zambians are encouraged to understand the law and engage in national discourse from a point of knowledge and truth. The rule of law remains the cornerstone of our democracy, and this matter is yet another example of how our institutions continue to function with integrity.





Let us continue to support a government that believes in justice, order, and the rule of law.