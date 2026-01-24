ZAMBIAN VOTERS ARE THE REAL OPPOSITION – DPP



The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has declared that the strongest opposition to the ruling UPND government is not rival political parties but the Zambian electorate itself.





Speaking in a press statement, DPP spokesperson Wilson Banda argued that governments are ultimately removed through democratic means and not through political drama or slogans.





He said that the ballot remains the most powerful tool in a democracy, adding that citizens would express their will during the August 2026 general elections.





Mr. Banda stated that Zambians were not opposed to leadership but to dishonesty and arrogance in governance.





He emphasized that political authority belongs to the people, not those in office, noting that politicians are merely entrusted with power.





He warned that such power could be withdrawn peacefully and constitutionally through voting.



Referring to recent developments in Chawama Constituency, Mr. Banda described the outcome as proof of people’s power, saying that attempts to intimidate or manipulate voters had failed.





He noted that the constituency’s results should serve as a warning to those in power and not be dismissed as a coincidence.





Looking ahead to the 2026 elections, the DPP spokesperson said voters would reject excuses and instead choose truth, accountability, and leadership that respects citizens.





He cautioned the current leadership to prepare for accountability rather than praise, stressing that the people’s decision would be final and impossible to spin.



“The greatest opposition to the UPND government today is the Zambian voter,” Mr. Banda said.





He added that “governments are not removed by noise or political theatrics, but by the people through the ballot.”



Citing Chawama as an example, he said it had shown that “the will of the people cannot be rigged, bullied, or silenced.”





Meanwhile, Mr. Banda warned those in authority that “when the people decide, there will be no spin strong enough to rewrite their verdict.”