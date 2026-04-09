ZAMBIANS CAN’T SPEAK, YOU NOW NEED A LAWYER TO SPEAK – MUNDUBILE



….claims state institutions have collapsed.



Lusaka, Thursday, 9 April 2026 (Smart Eagles)



Tonse Alliance President Hon Brian Mundubile says all institutions of governance have completely collapsed.





Hon Mundubile said this is why the Electoral Commission of Zambia is introducing new amendments that will take effect when the process leading to the General Elections has already began.



He said the urgency at which these amendments are being pushed is becoming more suspicious.





“We were supposed to start depositing the presidential fees on the 15th February, It is unheard of, what those amendments will be all about because the laws we are using today are the same laws that ushered in HH to government. These are laws that have been tested. What has become so urgent, we are now suspicious of these amendments. The laws that we have are tested. What has become so urgent? Let me speak to the Electoral Commission of Zambia, that the oppressive law you are bringing will hurt many, because BM8 is not standing alone, he is standing with a lot of people,” he said.





He was speaking when he welcomed the Advocates for People’s Prosperity party led by Mwenya Musenge into the Tonse Alliance.





And Hon Mundubile has bemoaned the collapse of the democratic space for the opposition under the current government.



He said this is evidenced the lack of Political Rally in the last four years and the violations of human rights under the guise of cyber laws.





Hon Mundubile explains that the Tonse Alliance when in power will reform and review the laws that are oppressive to the people.





“We need to stand together to highlight the many things that ECZ will want to do to disadvantage other participants Mwenye Musenge. We are aware of the many movements ECZ is making, registrar of societies is making. We are a constitutional democracy….. Contestation and protection of human rights must be observed.





To what extent is the UPND allowing contestation if we can’t have a single rally in the last four years? Democratic space simply does not exist. There are many violations of human rights that happen today. Under the guise of cyber laws, our citizens can no longer speak, or express themselves.





As Tonse, we will ensure that freedoms that are guaranteed in the constitution are fully implemented. We will review and align all other subordinate legislation including cyber laws to ensure that the rights of our citizens are protected. Under Tonse, you do not need a lawyer to express yourself freely, under Tonse you will have freedom to critic and criticize a president. We will reform and review the laws that are oppressive to our people,” he said





And Hon Mundubile said it is always important when given a chance of leadership to work to the expectations of people to avoid using dubious means at registrar of societies and ECZ to try and block others.





“The maneuvers at registrar of societies, what the people have been applying for is registration and not licensing. The requirements the registrar are asking for are not supported by any law. Presidents under Tonse, when the Zambian people give us chance to govern, we will have a duty to deliver to the expectations of the Zambian people. Once we deliver to the farmers, less privileged people and ensure medicines in hospitals and ensure constant fuel prices for 3 months among other things, we would not have to do machinations at registrar of societies and ECZ to retain power,” he said.