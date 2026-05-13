ZAMBIANS POUR TRIBUTES FOR BINWELL MPUNDU AS PARLIAMENT SHUTDOWN AHEAD OF AUGUST ELECTIONS

By Jane Banda

Zambians across the country have continued to pour tributes in honour of Nkana Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu, with many describing him as one of the most outstanding lawmakers to serve in the National Assembly.





This comes as Parliament has adjourned sine die ahead of the General Elections scheduled for August this year.





Thousands of youths and citizens from different walks of life have flooded social media with messages of appreciation and gratitude towards Mr. Mpundu, praising him for what they described as his courage and fearless voice in Parliament at a time when many lawmakers were allegedly afraid to speak out on national issues.





Many social media users commended the Nkana lawmaker for consistently raising issues affecting ordinary Zambians and standing firm on matters of public interest during parliamentary debates





Tribute messages continue to dominate various online platforms, with supporters describing Mr. Mpundu as a bold, outspoken and people-centred leader whose contributions in Parliament will not easily be forgotten.





Below are some of the messages shared by Zambians on social media in tribute to the Nkana Member of Parliament.



Zambian Post 13 May 2026