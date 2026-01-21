ZAMBIANS WILL VOTE FOR ANY SMALL PARTY BACKED BY PF TO REMOVE UPND – BRENDA NYIRENDA

ZAMBIANS WILL VOTE FOR ANY SMALL PARTY BACKED BY PF TO REMOVE UPND – NYIRENDA





LUNDAZI PF MP Brenda Nyirenda says Zambians are so determined to remove the UPND from power that they are willing to vote for any small party that is backed by the former ruling party.





Last week, UPND Deputy Chairperson for Elections Likando Mufalali said his party would introspect on the Chawama by-election loss, acknowledging that some areas may have been underrated.





Commenting on this in an interview, Tuesday, Nyirenda said citizens were ready to vote for any party, as long as it was backed by the PF.





“People are resolved, that’s a fact. Now, how can you know that the people are resolved? We used NCP in Petauke, what happened? It won the election. They (Tonse Alliance) used FDD in (Chawama), how is it that people can easily go and settle for any ka (small) party which is introduced as long as we say okay this is PF backed? It just shows you that the people are resolved to remove them from power. And we lost narrowly in Kawambwa and all those other elections. NCP was coming second but today, you can see that the people are resolved. FDD had never won an election. They were coming from the tail but today, the FDD has won an election. What does that entail? People are resolved, they are just waiting to be told, ‘this way,’ and even if it takes a week to inform them to say this is the road that [will] be taken, UPND is gone,” she said.





“How many days did it take for them (PF) to introduce NCP? NCP had the most difficult symbol ever, a [chair] but the people of Petauke were able to vote on a [chair] meaning that people are just looking for a way out, they are tired of how they have been treated. And now, here is FDD after NCP did its nuisance, people are following. Here, what did NCP come out with? Just because the PF backed FDD, it won. So meaning that the people are ready to put in anything. You know when they were saying that after the death of ECL and how his family has been treated, just tell us anything, give us direction even if it was just a cup, they would have gone for it. So, it is an opportunity for us as opposition to unite. In the actual fact, this is why we shouldn’t even be fighting against ourselves. We should have just united and ensured that we remove the UPND because the ground is ready”.





Meanwhile, Nyirenda said the UPND’s loss in the Chawama by-election was a sign that people were not happy with them.



“They (UPND) should know that [their loss in Chawama by-elections] is a signal that people are not happy with them, that’s all. The general election in fact is what will show them the real picture. The general election, there won’t be anyone slaughtering cows for whoever, it will be just one on one, the aspiring and whoever. Only aspiring candidates will be there. So, there won’t be like support, we get money from here, we are buying cattle. They will get worse results actually. We are yet to see the actual results during the general elections because everyone will be running for their lives, so wait and see,” said Nyirenda.



News Diggers