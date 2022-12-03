Zambia’s ambassador to Turkey Lt. Gen. William Sikazwe presents letters of credence

Zambia’s ambassador to Turkey William Sikazwe presents letters of credence

Press Statement For Immediate Release

His Excellency Lt. Gen. William Maipambe Sikazwe (Rtd) presented his Letters of Credence to His Excellency Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, accrediting him as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Zambia to the Republic of Türkiye, at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

During the ceremony, Lt. Gen. Sikazwe thanked the President of Türkiye and the Government for the existing warm bilateral relations between Zambia and Türkiye.

Lt. Gen. Sikazwe expressed the need to strengthen the already existing bilateral relations between Zambia and Türkiye by enhancing cooperation in key sectors such as health, manufacturing, agriculture, aviation, tourism and education, among others.

The Ambassador informed President Erdoğan that the President of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema had identified Türkiye as one of the key development partners adding that Zambia had a lot to learn from Türkiye’s economic progress.

Lt. Gen. Sikazwe also conveyed Zambia’s message of condolences on the death and injuries caused by a terrorist attack which happened at Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul on 13th November, 2022.

The Ambassador said the Government of the Republic of Zambia condemned the atrocious act of terrorism and expressed Zambia’s solidarity with the Government and the people of Türkiye.

And President Erdoğan assured Zambia of his country’s support aimed at increasing trade volume between Zambia and Türkiye.

President Erdoğan said there was need to increase trade volumes from the current US$34.4 billion to US$100 billion by the end of 2023.

He said this could be realized upon the implementation of the Agreement on Avoidance of Double Taxation.

Following a request by the Zambian envoy for the Turkish authorities to consider resuming direct flights to Lusaka by Turkish Airlines, the Turkish President announced that flights into Lusaka would resume by March 2023.

President Erdoğan also recalled the good memories and hospitality accorded to him when he visited Zambia in July 2018.

Issued by Pamela Nkeete – Ng’andu

First Secretary – Press

Ankara, Türkiye

02.12.2022