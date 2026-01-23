🇿🇲 EVENING WIRE | Zambia’s Political and Public Affairs Close



Thursday closes after a full political day stretching from Southern Province through Lusaka to Northern Zambia and into Muchinga, with President Hakainde Hichilema appearing publicly in Choma amid opposition health claims, a senior opposition figure answering charges in court, traditional authorities asserting neutrality ahead of a royal burial, and law enforcement recording arrests in cross border drug operations.





🟡 Hichilema Meets Catholic Leaders in Choma



President Hakainde Hichilema on Thursday met Catholic Church leaders from Southern Province at his Harmony Farm in Choma, an engagement that coincided with claims from sections of the opposition that he has been unwell and absent from public duties in Lusaka.





According to the Zambia News and Information Services, the President commended the Catholic Church for its continued collaboration with government, particularly in health and education service delivery. He urged Church leaders to encourage participation in agriculture and called for prayers of thanksgiving following favourable rainfall this season.





Livingstone Diocese Bishop Valentine Kalumba reaffirmed the Church’s commitment to working with government and praised the President’s leadership, noting that his decision to spend time at his farm reflected fiscal responsibility and contribution to national food production.





🟢 Miles Sampa Pleads Not Guilty in Cyber Crime Case



Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates Court where he pleaded not guilty to a charge of using a computer or computer system to commit an offence under the Cyber Crimes Act.





The charge relates to a Facebook post allegedly made during the Chawama parliamentary by-election claiming that the Electoral Commission of Zambia had set up an illegal polling station. Magistrate Webster Milumbe granted Sampa bail of one million kwacha in his own recognisance with two working sureties and cautioned him against interfering with witnesses. The matter resumes on February 19, 2026.





🟣 Political Regalia Barred at Chitimukulu’s Wife Burial



The Bemba Royal Establishment has barred political party regalia at the burial of Bernadette Mwamba, wife to Paramount Chief Chitimukulu, who died earlier this week following a road traffic accident in Mungwi District.





Royal spokesperson Richard Mukuka said the burial will take place on Friday at Chimuna graveyard at the Chitimukulu Royal Village, with a requiem mass scheduled at Chitimukulu Catholic Church. He emphasised that political attire will not be permitted at the ceremony.





🔴 DEC Arrests Seven in Multi Province Cannabis Operations



The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested seven suspects in coordinated operations targeting cannabis trafficking across Muchinga, Luapula, Northern, and Lusaka provinces.





In Muchinga Province, officers intercepted a controlled delivery in Isoka District, seizing 96.8 kilogrammes of cannabis. Additional arrests were recorded in Nchelenge and Mansa for trafficking and unlawful cultivation. In Lusaka, DEC also apprehended a suspect linked to a transnational drug trafficking syndicate involving cannabis transported from South Africa.





All suspects remain in lawful custody awaiting court appearances.



This has been the day!



© The People’s Brief | Francine Lilu, Mwape Nthegwa & Goran Handya