Zelensky celebrates Ukraine’s historic Oscar win

President Zelensky is happy about Ukraine winning its first Oscar for a documentary about Russia’s attack on Mariupol. Mr Zelensky said the movie tells the truth about terrorism in Russia.

The movie shows how the people of Mariupol are suffering while their city is being destroyed. It’s something we don’t see often.

Director Mstyslav Chernov said he felt happy and proud to be the first person from Ukraine to win an Oscar for the best documentary.

“I might be the first director on this stage to say that I wish I never made this film,” he said at the event in Los Angeles.

“I hope that Russia will never attack Ukraine or take over our cities,” he said. He also mentioned that Russia has killed many people from Ukraine.

Mr Chernov wants everyone to make sure that the true history is remembered and that the people of Mariupol and those who have died there are never forgotten.

Movies create memories, and those memories make up our history.

The director ended his speech by shouting “Glory to Ukraine. “, a phrase that many Ukrainians are now using to show support for their country, both at home and abroad.

The movie is getting a lot of attention on social media in Ukraine. A news channel even called it a “historic victory”. This information comes from James Waterhouse, a reporter for the BBC in Kyiv.

Mr Chernov’s group of three reporters recorded the slow surrounding of Mariupol by Russian soldiers in the early months of Russia’s complete attack in February 2022. Their movie shows the harsh reality of what happened to the people who lived there.

The team took a big risk filming there, and somehow they were able to leave the city by passing through many Russian checkpoints with the filmed material hidden under a car seat.

Mariupol, a city in southern Ukraine near the Sea of Azov, was almost completely destroyed by Russian soldiers after a lot of intense fighting.

Russia says it took over something in May 2022 and calls it “liberation”.