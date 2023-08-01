Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, has sworn that Vladimir Putin will pass away battered.

He mocked the notion that the struggle might last for decades like some of the Kremlin’s earlier wars, saying Russian forces know “deep down in their hearts” they cannot win in Ukraine.

Zelensky told Brazil’s TV Globo, “It can’t.” Putin won’t survive for that long. At the rate he is battling us, he did not fight in Syria. He will not last for 30 years because of this.

He will pass away and cease to exist. This is unquestionably absolute.

Putin “won’t survive even 10 years,” said Zelensky, adding, “He is not that figure.”

He claimed that Russia’s military operations demonstrate that they are “unable to completely occupy Ukraine and destroy us.”

The president said, “They were capable at the beginning of it.” “They believed they would.” And we took action both from within the state and from without, which allowed us to surpass them in strength.

He vowed to thwart any attempt by Russia to reorganise and conquer his nation, saying, “As long as we are alive, we will not let them become as strong as they were.”

During the time when Zelensky made his remarks, Russian missiles struck his community in central Ukraine once more, killing six people, including a 10-year-old girl and her mother.

The attack took place the day after the president of Ukraine issued a warning that war will soon return to Russia.

After a drone strike on Moscow, he claimed that attacks on “symbolic centres and military bases” were a “inevitable, natural, and absolutely fair process.”

Last week, the current Ukrainian counteroffensive—which is using weapons provided by Western allies and aims to drive Russian forces out of occupied territory—got more intense.

At the same time, Kiev reportedly used drones to attack sites as far away as the Russian capital in an effort to extend the war into that country.

A few kilometres from the Kremlin, two office buildings were destroyed in the most recent strike on Sunday. The attack was not acknowledged by Ukrainian government.

Following that incident, Russia strengthened security, according to Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, who called the assault a “act of desperation.”

The counteroffensive is not going as anticipated, thus the Kyiv regime is in a very, very bad situation, Peskov added.

It is clear that the numerous billions of dollars in resources that NATO nations have given the Kyiv regime are being used inefficiently.

“This raises important questions in Western capitals and significant unease among Western taxpayers.”

According to analysts, Putin is banking that as the war drags on and costs rise, Western support for Ukraine will decline.