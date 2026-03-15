Zelensky Jokes Trump Treats Him Like a Son in Awkward Interview Moment



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky laughed off a French journalist’s question about his relationship with President Trump, admitting the age gap makes things tricky and suggesting Trump might expect a “father-son” dynamic.





In a recent France Inter interview with Benjamin Duhamel, Zelensky said: “The situation with Trump is more difficult. Because he is older, perhaps he expects us to establish a father-son dynamic.”





When pressed—”Do you think he sees you as his son?”—Zelensky chuckled and replied: “… I don’t know. Maybe not his most loved son… But why not?”





The lighthearted deflection highlights the uneven power balance in U.S.-Ukraine relations under Trump, where aid and support come with expectations of deference. Zelensky quickly added that both sides enjoy meetings and talks, but insisted he remains focused on defending Ukraine’s interests first.





Conservatives see the exchange as a revealing glimpse: Ukraine’s leader playing the grateful junior partner while America foots the bill. No illusions of equals here—just one side holding the leverage.