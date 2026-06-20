Zelensky warns Belarus against assisting Russian drone operations



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a sharp warning to Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, accusing Belarus of potentially aiding Russian drone operations against Ukraine.





Speaking alongside foreign leaders, Zelensky said Ukraine has information suggesting that Belarus may allow Russia to install signal repeater systems on its territory. According to Kyiv, such equipment could help improve the navigation and accuracy of Russian drones targeting Ukrainian territory.





Zelensky warned that if Belarus permits the deployment of these systems, Ukraine would respond militarily against targets inside Belarus.





The statement marks one of Kyiv’s strongest warnings toward Minsk in recent months and raises concerns that Belarus could become more directly involved in the conflict if military cooperation with Russia expands further.