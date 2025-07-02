Zim Govt Spokesperson Breaks Silence on Claims Edgar Lungu Had a Zimbabwean Passport

Govt Spokesperson Breaks Silence on Claims Edgar Lungu Had a Zimbabwean Passport

Zimbabwe’s government has finally responded to growing speculation that the late former Zambian President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, was using a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport at the time of his death in South Africa earlier this month.

The rumours emerged as tensions flared over where and how Lungu should be buried. While the Zambian government insists he must be laid to rest on home soil with full honours, Lungu’s family maintains that the late leader didn’t want current President Hakainde Hichilema anywhere near his funeral.

Amid the dispute, The Zambian Observer reported that Lungu may have travelled under the name “Tendai Munyaradzi” and cited court papers from the Gauteng High Court claiming that no Zambian died at the hospital on June 5, only a Zimbabwean with that name.

That fuelled speculation that Lungu was possibly travelling on a Zimbabwean passport to conceal his identity, prompting calls for the Zimbabwean government to clear the air.

On Tuesday, 1 July 2025, Zimbabwe’s Permanent Secretary for Information, Nick Mangwana, broke the silence. He firmly denied the rumours, saying Lungu had never held Zimbabwean nationality or a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport.

“We wish to categorically state that the late former Zambian President, Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, did not hold a Zimbabwean passport or nationality. Any such suggestions are just mischievous falsehoods,” he wrote.

Zimbos React to Nick Mangwana’s Statement

The statement, however, sparked frustration among Zimbabweans online. Many felt the government waited too long to respond, allowing the rumour to gain traction and tarnish the country’s image. Others outright accused Mangwana of issuing a denial without substance or urgency.

