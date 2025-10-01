Zim govt to sue Lithuania after 17 fire tenders are seized and auctioned

Zimbabwe is set to launch legal proceedings against Lithuania after 17 fire tenders purchased for local authorities were seized and later auctioned while en route from Belarus to Harare.

The multimillion dollar trucks were intercepted at the port of Klaipeda in March 2023 and subsequently forfeited in July 2024 under European Union sanctions against certain Belarusian firms. Lithuanian courts upheld the move despite Harare’s insistence that the procurement was legal and unconnected to blacklisted entities.

Attorney General Virginia Mabiza confirmed that Zimbabwe will now pursue damages, saying pre trial investigations in Lithuania had been concluded. “Unfortunately, the Lithuanian authorities proceeded to dispose of the 17 trucks through public tenders, despite Zimbabwe’s objections. The next legal step is to seek compensation for the loss suffered by the Republic of Zimbabwe,” she said.

Mabiza stressed that Zimbabwe was the lawful owner of the vehicles, describing the seizure as a violation of property rights under both domestic and international law. “Our position has consistently been that Zimbabwe is an innocent third party and lawful owner of the fire tenders, which were procured transparently for public service delivery. While the courts did not halt the disposal of the trucks, the next phase allows Zimbabwe to pursue damages, and Lithuanian law provides for strict state liability in cases of unlawful seizure or disposal of property. We believe this will create a stronger basis for compensation,” she explained.

Officials say Harare is also considering international legal mechanisms should efforts in Lithuania fail. Options on the table include arbitration through the World Trade Organisation, approaching the European Court of Human Rights, or escalating the matter to the United Nations.

At the same time, the government is reviewing procurement systems to guard against future exposure to indirect sanctions, in a bid to protect public contracts and essential service deliveries from similar risks.