Zim MP Calls For Castration Of Rapists, Says Current Law Not Harsh Enough

Zimbabwe MP Demands Castration For Convicted Rapists

A female Member of Parliament in Zimbabwe has demanded radical new punishments for rapists. Beatrice Nyamupinga has called for the physical castration of offenders. She stated that the nation’s women and girls are living under siege from violent men.

The proposal was delivered in Parliament on Tuesday. Nyamupinga, the Goromonzi East legislator, was addressing a point of national interest. She highlighted the alarming surge in rape cases across the country. Her focus was particularly on crimes committed against minors and elderly women.

“Women And Girls Are Under Siege”

Nyamupinga did not mince her words as she described the current climate of fear. She argued that the existing legal framework is insufficient as a deterrent.

“As women and girls, we are under siege. Some men have declared war on us,” Nyamupinga said. “We don’t know what to do. It is high time that something is done against rapists, especially those who target children and old women.”

Her emotional address pointed to a growing public outcry for justice. According to the Herald, she stated that female MPs are being overwhelmed by appeals from the public. Citizens are demanding much harsher penalties for those convicted of sexual violence.

The legislator directly challenged the government to take decisive action. She suggested that new legislation is urgently needed to address the crisis. Nyamupinga proposed that this could originate from several government ministries or even as a Private Member’s Bill.

“I think the law is not harsh enough; maybe we should consider cutting off their organs once they are caught,” she stated. “Maybe a Bill should come from the Ministry of Justice or the Ministry of Health or as a Private Member’s Bill, but something should be done.”

Her comments have ignited a fierce national debate. The suggestion of physical mutilation as a judicial punishment is a controversial one. Yet, Nyamupinga presented it as a necessary response to an escalating war on women.

Considering All Options, Including Castration

While her initial statement referred to “cutting off organs,” Nyamupinga later specified castration as a potential measure. She acknowledged that some might find such a punishment excessively severe. However, she insisted that the situation requires extreme solutions.

“As female MPs, we are inundated with calls for stiffer penalties. We are considering even approaching the President over the issue. Some may say cutting off the organs is too harsh; we may also consider castration.”

This statement confirms that the MP and her colleagues are prepared to escalate the matter to the highest level of government. The push for castration laws reflects a deep-seated frustration with the current state of justice for victims of rape in Zimbabwe.