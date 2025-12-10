ZIM PRICE SHOCK! TV LICENCES & PASSPORTS COSTING 10× MORE THAN THE REGION!





Southern Africa’s latest price comparison has sparked outrage, exposing just how hard Zimbabweans are being hit in their pockets. While neighbouring countries keep basic services affordable, Zimbabwe stands out and not in a good way.





Across the region, TV licence fees remain modest: Malawi charges just $6, Botswana $7, Namibia and Zambia $11, and South Africa $14. But Zimbabwe’s ZBC licence? A jaw-dropping $100, more than seven times the regional average.





The passport comparison is even more staggering. Angolans pay $5 for a passport, Eswatini $10, Zambia $13, Botswana $20, Namibia $28, South Africa $33, and Mozambique $43. Meanwhile, a Zimbabwean passport costs a staggering $170, the most expensive in Southern Africa by a massive margin.





As Zimbabweans struggle with mounting costs, frustration is boiling over and these numbers explain exactly why.