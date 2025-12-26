ZIMBABWE “DONATES” ITS RICHES TO CHINA, SAYS ACTIVIST



Anti-corruption campaigner Farai Maguwu has sparked outrage after declaring that Zimbabwe is effectively the biggest donor to China rather than a beneficiary of Chinese investment.

In a blistering message, Maguwu argues that vast mineral wealth, especially lithium and other undeclared resources, is being shipped out with little to show for ordinary citizens.





Pointing to Kamativi, he claims minerals are “ready for China” while Zimbabweans are left without basic services. “How can a country this rich fail to build proper roads, provide treated water, or fund its own development?” he asks.





Maguwu says Kamativi is just one example. He lists Prospect, Sabi Star, Sinomine, Gwanda, and Sandawana arguing that Zimbabwe’s lithium fields have been effectively handed over.

His conclusion is stark: the crisis is not just about leadership change, but the urgent need for patriotic, visionary leaders willing to protect national resources and end what he calls a national shame.