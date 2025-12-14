Zimbabwe has introduced new regulations aimed at boosting local economic empowerment.

Under the new rules, foreign-owned businesses in selected sectors must transfer 75% ownership to Zimbabweans by 2028, starting from December 2025.

The policy mainly affects small, everyday businesses such as salons, bakeries, retail shops, transport services, and artisanal mining, which are now reserved for local citizens. Businesses that fail to comply will be forced to shut down or leave the country.

Large foreign investors are exempted if they invest heavily and employ more than 100 Zimbabweans, while key sectors like banking and large-scale mining remain open to foreign participation.

The government says the move is meant to empower ordinary Zimbabweans, but critics warn it could scare away investors and slow economic growth.