Zimbabwe Is Now Africa’s Largest Steel Producer, Overtaking South Africa



Zimbabwe has become Africa’s largest steel producer, overtaking South Africa for the first time, according to government figures.





This is largely due to a rapid expansion of Zimbabwe’s private sector investments in the iron and steel industry.





The Manhize steel complex in Zimbabwe’s Midlands Province is one of the largest integrated steel plants in the Africa.





The facility has a current production output of about 1.3 million tonnes of steel products produced annually, including pig iron, billets and reinforcing bars used in construction and infrastructure.