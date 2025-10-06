Zimbabwe losing about 1,200 teachers every month

Zimbabwe is losing about 1,200 teachers every month, as many leave for other jobs, informal activities, or emigrate, a local teachers’ union leader has warned. The country has been gripped by a prolonged economic and social crisis under Zanu-PF’s rule, which has contributed to the ongoing attrition.

In a World Teachers’ Day message, Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union (ARTUZ) president Obert Masaraure emphasized the critical role teachers play in education and national development, stressing that better working conditions and fair salaries are long overdue.

“On this Teachers’ Day, we declare: dissolve ‘Teachers for ED’ and all partisan programs that fracture our unity. Education cannot flourish in an atmosphere of fear. Pay teachers a fair wage in line with the constitution and reverse teacher attrition where 1,200 teachers are leaving the profession monthly. Incorporate rights to collective job actions and collective bargaining in the coming Public Service Act. Happy World Teachers’ Day! Reclaiming Our Profession Through Unity & Collective Action,” Masaraure said.

The union’s statement highlights a growing concern over the sustainability of Zimbabwe’s education sector, as the exodus of teachers threatens learning outcomes and broader societal progress.