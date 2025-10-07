Zimbabwe Millionaire Giminbi’s family abandons his wealth after the first inheritor perished in a Gory Accident

In a world where everyone is chasing money to leave a comfortable and luxurious life, the family of a deceased Zimbabwean millionaire, Genius “Ginimbi,” has left all his wealth to perish after a mysterious incident happened to a member who inherited 60% of his wealth.

According to Zimbabwe Police, the 36-year-old millionaire met his untimely death after his Rolls-Royce collided with 3 other cars while celebrating the birthday of fitness trainer, Michelle Moana Amuli.

His real name was Genius Kadungure, but he adapted “Ginimbi” as his nickname, and that became very popular.

Kadungure was a successful businessman with a lot of wealth, hence the lavish lifestyle. He was the Chairman of Piko Trading Holding, Founder of Genius Foundation, and the owner of Club Sankayi, also known as Dreams Nightlife Club.

After Ginimbi died in a Gory accident, his sister, Juliet Kadungure, inherited a large portion of her brother’s wealth and was enjoying the good life her brother left behind.

Interestingly, Juliet died on October 10, 2023, which was supposed to be the 39th birthday of his late brother Genius Ginimbi Kadungure.

From Credible sources, Genius Kadungure had 4 houses at different locations: Domboshava Mansion, Holiday Home in Dubai, Phankalane, Botswana, and Greystone Park Home.

Nobody Wants To Touch the deceased Zimbabwean millionaire Ginimbi's properties !! He died on 8 November 2020 in a car accident, His Sister Juliet Who Had inherited his wealth also died in an Accident,The family wants nothing to do with his property



Before Ginimb’s death, his worth was $ 5 million, considering how he spent and the assets he owned.

He had a fleet of cars and a few are Rolls Royce Ghost (2016 model), Rolls-Royce Ghost (2020 model), Rolls Royce Wrath (the one he died in), Bentley Continental GT W12 (2020 Model) Bentley Continental GT (2014 Model), diffrent versions of Range Rover Sport (2019, 2018 and 2017), a Merceded G Wagon (2016 and 2020 Model) and Mercedes Benz S Class (2014 and 2019 models)

Reports indicate that the family decided to stay away from Ginimbi’s wealth after the first person to inherit the wealth died in a car crash, in the same way Ginimbi died.