ZIMBABWE PARLIAMENT’S LUXURY SPREE: US$400K OF PUBLIC CASH POURS INTO SENATE BOSS’  PRIVATE HOME

PARLIAMENT’S LUXURY SPREE: US$400K OF PUBLIC CASH POURS INTO SENATE BOSS’S PRIVATE HOME



Zimbabwe’s Parliament secretly splurged close to US$400,000 of taxpayers’ money refurbishing the private Borrowdale residence of Senate President Mabel Chinomona, splashing out on luxury beds, curtains, appliances and décor while systematically dodging tender laws, an investigation has revealed.





Records show US$372,260 was paid to handpicked suppliers, even though individual transactions far exceeded legal thresholds that require open competitive bidding. Auditor-General Reah Kujinga flagged the spending in her 2023 and 2024 audit reports, warning that Parliament’s actions violated procurement rules and opened the door to abuse.





Among the eye-watering expenses were US$116,000 for a new perimeter wall, US$64,000 for curtains, and tens of thousands more for chandeliers, beds, fridges and kitchen appliances.





Former finance minister Tendai Biti has demanded a full forensic audit, warning that the very institution meant to guard public finances is “sinking into corruption.”





“If Parliament itself is corrupt,” Biti asked, “who then guards the guards?”