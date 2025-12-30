 Zimbabwe Police Threatens Jail For Lighting Fireworks & Firecrackers On New Year’s Eve

Zimbabwe Police Issue Stern Warning Over Illegal New Year’s Eve Fireworks

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has issued a stark warning to the public against staging unauthorised fireworks displays this New Year’s Eve. Officers have threatened immediate arrests and prosecutions for anyone caught using fireworks or firecrackers without official permission.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, emphasised the severe risks these items pose. He stated that police will be conducting heightened patrols to ensure full compliance with the law. Commissioner Nyathi outlined the legal requirements, stressing that celebrations must not endanger public safety.

“The Law Is Very Clear”

Commissioner Nyathi was unequivocal about the procedures that must be followed by anyone wishing to mark the occasion with pyrotechnics.

“Anyone wishing to use fireworks must obtain permission from the appropriate authorities, such as the municipal council, town council or district administrator, depending on the location. Failure to comply is an offence under the criminal code.”

He further advised that, beyond official permission, neighbours should also be notified well in advance of any planned display. The police spokesperson cited the criminal code, which makes it an offence to detonate fireworks in a public place without necessary authority.

A History Of Tragic Incidents

The police warning comes against a backdrop of serious injuries and property damage from past festivities. Commissioner Nyathi referenced documented cases where children suffered life-altering injuries from firecrackers.

One particularly alarming case was reported in Harare’s Greystone Park suburb. A stray firecracker reportedly landed on a thatched roof during a New Year’s Eve celebration, sparking a blaze that destroyed a family home. While no lives were lost, the property damage was extensive.

In a separate, horrific incident from January 2021, a 13-year-old boy from Chitungwiza was severely injured. Godfrey Munhungaupi suffered a shattered jaw and a tongue split in two after a freak firecracker explosion. His mother, Rudo Munhungaupi, described the scene to The Herald.

“His face was seriously deformed. The face, mouth and the jaws were tattered and some teeth fell off at the scene and the tongue was split into two pieces.”

At the time, the family appealed for help to raise ZWL$33,000 for his essential surgery.

Patrols And Zero Tolerance Promised

Local police commands have echoed the national warning. Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, highlighted the dangers, especially to children.

“Some, if not all firecrackers are so dangerous that they can harm, injure or even kill a person. Experience has shown that some children have even lost their eyes as they were playing with these fire crackers.”

Inspector Ncube confirmed a zero-tolerance approach for the evening. Police will target both users and sellers of illegal pyrotechnics.

“Once we come across anyone selling or dealing with firecrackers they will be arrested. Whoever is playing around them and gets arrested should not cry foul.”

Authorities also warned that fireworks cause panic in animals, often leading pets to flee into roads and risk causing accidents. The overarching message from the ZRP is that while celebration is encouraged, it must be done responsibly and within strict legal boundaries to ensure everyone’s safety.