Zimbabwe Slashes More Business Fees – Liquor Licence Now Only US$20

Zimbabwe Slashes Liquor Licence Fee To A Mere US$20 In Dramatic Business Overhaul

In a stunning move to boost the economy, the Zimbabwean government has announced a massive reduction in business licensing fees. The most eye-catching change is the slashing of the liquor licence application fee to just US$20 (approx. R360) for all sectors. This decision, announced on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, promises significant relief for businesses, particularly wholesalers who were previously paying a hefty US$1,080 (approx. R19,440).

The announcement was made during a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare. The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, confirmed the wide-ranging reforms aimed at stimulating private sector growth. The changes are part of a broader July 2025 Cabinet decision to overhaul business regulations across twelve key sectors of the economy.

A Sweeping Reform For Business

The new framework is not limited to liquor licences. The government has approved a comprehensive review aimed at reducing bureaucracy and attracting more investment. According to the post-Cabinet media statement, the reforms include consolidating fragmented licensing requirements into a single licence and scrapping unnecessary levies.

“The liquor licence application fee is to be reduced to US$20 across all sectors,” the official post-Cabinet media statement reads.

“For example, this is a reduction from US$1 080 for the Wholesale Liquor licence application.”

Speaking at the briefing, Dr Muswere provided further details on the government’s strategy.

“Cabinet approved the consolidation of fragmented licensing requirements into a single licence, the streamlining of duplicative and overlapping permits, the removal of unnecessary levies, and the lowering of high fees across major wholesale and retail sub-sectors,” said Dr Muswere.

More Fees Abolished and Capped

The fee reductions extend far beyond the liquor trade. In a significant move for agricultural traders, the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) permit fee of US$200 (approx. R3,600) for trading in veterinary products has been removed entirely.

Bakers have also received good news, with the Local Authority bakery licence fee of US$703 (approx. R12,654) being scrapped. To ensure fairness nationwide, all Local Authority licence fees will now be capped.

The Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube, weighed in on the impact of the previous high charges. He stated that the fees imposed by some local authorities had been a significant deterrent to both local and foreign investment. Dr Muswere added that the reviewed licences, permits and fees will undergo further refinements before being formally gazetted into law.

These sweeping changes to business fees, particularly the dramatic cut to the liquor licence, signal a determined effort by the government to create a more competitive business environment and drive economic recovery.