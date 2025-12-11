Zimbabwean “Job Agent” Unmasked as Regional Trafficking Kingpin — Botswana Arrest Reveals Ukraine War Recruitment, Dubai Exploitation & Influencer Involvement

A major regional scandal has exploded after the arrest of Zimbabwean national Vecco Lupa at Botswana’s main international airport — and what authorities uncovered is sending shockwaves across Southern Africa.

According to information gathered from my own sources, Lupa was not the “professional job consultant” he claimed to be. Instead, he allegedly ran a well-structured trafficking network, preying on unemployed people in Botswana, Zimbabwe, and neighbouring countries.

Lupa promised high-paying international jobs, but behind the scenes he was reportedly:

Trafficking young men into dangerous routes linked to the Ukraine war effort,

Sending women to Dubai, where many ended up in suspected sex-exploitation traps,



And using local social media influencers to promote his fake company and lure more victims.

These influencers — who helped advertise his services without verifying anything — must also face justice. Their platforms amplified the scam and pushed vulnerable young people straight into the hands of traffickers.

Authorities in Botswana believe Lupa’s arrest is just the beginning. More accomplices, collaborators, and recruiters are expected to be exposed as the investigation widens.

This case is a harsh reminder that:

✔️ Fake job scams are becoming more sophisticated,

✔️ Trafficking networks are operating boldly across borders,

✔️ And those who assist them — knowingly or through negligence — will have to answer for it