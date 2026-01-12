A Zimbabwean  national who was kiIIed in Russia-Ukraine war has been identified



Mandla Ncube, a Zimbabwean, has been named as one of the people kiIIed in the Russia-Ukraine war.





Reports say he was recruited by an agent in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. His widow is believed to be living in South Africa. Investigative journalist Zenzele Ndebele, reporting for Newsroom Africa, revealed that several Zimbabweans were drawn into the conflict with promises of high salaries ranging from US$2,000 to US$2,500 per month.





There are reports that African nationals are being lured to Russia  with promises of work in construction, only to find themselves trapped in a war zone