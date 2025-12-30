Zimbabweans React After Chinese Investor Struck By Lightning

Zimbabweans have flooded social media with reactions after reports that a Chinese “investor” was struck by lightning and later died in Magunje, Mashonaland West, shortly after a ministerial visit to a controversial cement project. The incident, reported on December 30, 2025, has ignited fierce debate, dark humour, anger and political commentary online, with many linking the death to long-standing community resistance against the development.

The lightning strike reportedly occurred a day after Minister Marian Chombo toured the Chinese-backed cement factory site, a project locals say is too close to a community dam and is forcing families off ancestral land.

‘There was no storm’

Human rights activist Farai Maguwu was among the first to report the incident publicly. Writing on X, he described what he said were unusual circumstances surrounding the lightning strike.

“Yesterday, after Marrian Chombo’s solidarity tour to the Chinese cement factory in Magunje, which is being fiercely resisted by the community, a Chinese ‘investor’ was struck by lightning. The sky was blue, but after Marian’s visit, there was a small cloud covering the area, and then the lightning struck.”

He added that the man was rushed for medical attention.

“He was initially taken to Magunje Hospital where he was transferred to Karoi Hospital, where he died.”

Claims that there was no thunderstorm at the time could not be independently verified.

US$700 million project at the centre

The death has drawn renewed attention to the cement and clinker plant being developed by WIH-ZIM, reportedly valued at US$700 million (about R13.1 billion). Community members have complained that the project threatens water sources and livelihoods.

Online reactions turn explosive

Reactions online were immediate and wide-ranging. Some users expressed shock, while others used sarcasm or political language.

One user wrote:

“Is the lightning ok?”

Maguwu replied:

“Safe and sound.”

Another commenter said:

“The lightning got the wrong target. ”

Others framed the incident as symbolic resistance.

“We need to summon all available powers to fight evil,” Maguwu wrote in one reply, adding that the community’s only regret was “that the lightning must have struck during the tour, whilst both the enablers and implementers were on site.”

Some reactions were celebratory, while others questioned the implications for investment.

One user asked in Shona:

“So neimwe nzira urikuti senyika tirambe investment nekuti paita misha yevanhu?”

(“So are you saying as a country we should reject investment because there are people’s homes?”)

Maguwu responded:

“Zvaari kucherwa 24/7 ari kubatsira ani?”

(“What is being mined 24/7, who is it benefiting?”)