Zimbabwe’s Life Expectancy Jumps to 65 as Health Sector Records Progress

Zimbabwe has recorded a significant rise in life expectancy, with the average lifespan now standing at 65 years — an increase of four years since 2021.

The development was revealed during the Public Service Commission Retirement Conference held in Bulawayo, which brought together nearly 2,500 delegates.

“A Healthier Nation”

According to The Chronicle, Acting Director of Policy Planning and Health Economics in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Tinotenda Kadzere, described the improvement as a major milestone while presenting on health and wellness.

“Despite the challenges we face, our life expectancy in 2021 was around 61 at the onset of NDS1. A recent study shows that it has now improved to an average of 65.

“A four-year increase over such a short period is no small feat. It shows we are becoming healthier as a nation,” Kadzere said.

Women Outliving Men

The statistics show that women continue to outlive men. Women’s life expectancy is now 67, edging closer to the Vision 2030 target of 70 years for upper-middle-income countries.

“This shows that Zimbabwe is on track to achieve Vision 2030. Women are just three years away from the target life expectancy of 70 years for an upper-middle-income country, while men still have some ground to cover,” Kadzere added.

He noted that Zimbabwe’s performance compares favourably with Africa’s continental average of 63 years, though countries like Algeria and Cape Verde have already reached 75.

Health Challenges and Funding Gaps

Despite the progress, Kadzere outlined pressing health challenges that continue to weigh on life expectancy.

The top 10 causes of death in Zimbabwe include HIV and AIDS, influenza and pneumonia, road accidents, coronary heart disease, diarrhoeal diseases in children, stroke, diabetes, and complications linked to childbirth and low birth weight.

“To further increase life expectancy, we must invest more in the health sector to prevent and treat disease effectively,” he said, stressing that health funding remains below the 15% Abuja Declaration target and short of the Ministry’s 2025 budget request.