ZRA TO RECOVER OVER K10.7M FROM UCZ



21st January, 2026



United Chemicals Zambia Limited has been ordered by the Economic Financial and Crimes court to pay the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), over K10.7 million for tax evasion.





Details of the case are that between 1st July 2022 and 31st March 2023, in Ndola, the Company, in collusion with others unknown, allegedly submitted false declarations to the Zambia Revenue Authority and misrepresented that several containers of cooking oil were exported from Zambia using different motor vehicles to Choice Services (Sarl) in the Democratic Republic of Congo, thereby violating the provisions of the Customs and Excise Act.





It is also evidenced that the Company submitted falsified returns and statements that included zero-rated sales totalling over K19.1 million, resulting in a loss of government revenue in the form of Value Added Tax amounting to over K10.7 million.





When the matter was presented for plea on 19th January 2026 before Honorable Tamara Kakusa sitting as Economic and Financial Crimes Court Ndola, the accused pleaded guilty to eight (8) Counts of Furnishing False Returns and Statements. The Court convicted and sentenced the convict to a fine of K40,000 to be paid within 14 days from the date of conviction, and warrant of distress will be issued in default.





The convict was further ordered to pay the evaded Value Added Tax of K10.7 million and compensate the State K400,000 for the prosecution expenses incurred which have since been paid.





ZRA encourages all taxpayers to pay their fair share of taxes and remain compliant with tax laws to avoid punitive enforcement measures including prosecution and imprisonment.





We also appeal to members of the public to continue providing information on tax malpractices so that we grow the revenue base and encourage fair competition.

ZRA remains vigilant to curb all forms of economic crimes aimed at denying the country of the much-needed revenue.



Issued by:



Oliver Nzala

Manager- ZRA Corporate Communications