1 COMMANDO UNIT DWAFS vs OTHER SOLDIERS IN FITNESS COMPETITION



Mercilessly, 1 Commando Unit has assaulted 16 rivals in the rocky and red soiled terrains of Mushili Barracks, leaving the closest rival, 48 Marine yearning for lake Mweru’s waters to excel, and probably catch up, at the Army Commander’s Fitness Competition.



The four-day competition whose finale was on Friday was graced by Commander Zambia Army, Lt Gen Sitali Dennis Alibuzwi who witnessed 17 Units gauging their levels of fitness by engaging into a series of physical activities for four days.



On the first day, the troops were launched for a 3.2 Kilometre run, carrying different loads of multiple weight and also engaged into Push Ups, Sit Ups and Pull Ups.



On the second day, they covered another 3.2 kilometre run,carrying the same loads of multiple weight, coupled with obstacle crossing.



On the third day, the troops were engaged in a 30 metre abnormal tyre flipping, concluding with a 22.7 kilometre forced march while carrying sacks of sand weighing 20 kg on the fourth day.



And Lt Gen Alibuzwi has reminded the troops that a fit Army is a ready one, that is ever prepared to undertake all assigned missions and tasks and that nothing that compromises such activities should be entertained.



He stated that holding more of such competitions in various forms, including mountaineering, is among the activities topping Command’s agenda.



He said training and keeping fit should be the main pre-occupation that soldiers should embrace, adding that this can only happen in peace time and that such competitions should be taken seriously.



Despite the pain and hardships the competition came with, it was all smiles at the end as Warrant Officer Class Two Chipukuchi Reuben Kayimbo of Muchinga Formation was promoted to his next rank after impressing Command as the oldest participant.



“As a way of motivation, allow me fellow soldiers to make an announcement that the best platoon will be considered as priority when we start constituting the next ZAMBATT.

I am directing the BGGS to make sure that he takes note of this and he should not forget,” he instructed.



For the Umpires, obviously, salivating and hopping to tap into WOI Chipukuchi’s fortunes, theirs however, was a solid commendation from the Commander, for having ensured that an impartial and fair judgement was delivered during the competition.



3 Special Forces Group Commander, Brig Gen Charles Swana said the objective of the competition was achieved, as 1 Commando Unit Battalion Commander, Lt Col Fredrick Mwendabai Mulonda stated that the competition was conducted in a very transparent manner.



1 Commando Unit scored 1,048 marks followed by their water baked brothers, 48 Marine who scored 1,001 marks in second position, while 3 Infantry Battalion with 909 marks came out third in major Units category.



They were followed by 17 Cavalry Regiment in fourth position with 865 marks. It seems 1 Infantry Battalion were busy looking for the Crested Cranes in the shrubs of Kaloko and Kafubu East Dam, such that by the time they realised they were in a competition, they found themselves on fifth position with 826 marks.



Under Minor Unit category, Headquarters 1 Infantry Brigade came out first with 697 marks and were trailed by 3 Infantry Brigade Headquarters on 662 marks, while HQ Muchinga Command came third on 487 marks.



CREDIT: Zambia Army