“10 YEARS OF LIES LUSAKA WOMAN DEVASTATED AFTER DISCOVERING LOVER’S SECRET FAMILY OF 7”





In a shocking tale of heartbreak and betrayal, a Lusaka woman has shared how her decade-long relationship with a police officer came crashing down after she discovered he had fathered seven children with different women across Zambia. The truth, she says, came not from the man she loved but from a kind-hearted maid who could no longer bear to see her in the dark.



Speaking through tears, the woman revealed she started dating the officer at the end of Grade 9 and had spent the last 10 years believing she was the love of his life. “I used to spend weeks at his house, cleaning, cooking, and supporting him like a wife,” she said. “I thought I knew everything about him, but the reality was that I knew nothing.”





The shocking revelation began with whispers from the maid, who felt sorry for the unsuspecting woman. “The maid pulled me aside one day and said, ‘Mama, please, don’t hate me, but you need to know the truth. He has children. Lots of them.’ At first, I thought it was a lie because she was jealous of me. But the way she looked at me… I knew she was telling the truth,” she explained.





Determined to get answers, the woman confronted the man she thought she knew. “When I asked him, he just stared at me. At first, he denied it, but when I pushed harder, he broke down and admitted it. Seven children with different women! My knees gave way. For 10 years, I gave my life to him, and this is how he repaid me?”





The woman also shared how she had unknowingly visited towns where the officer’s children lived. “We traveled around Zambia, and I thought it was just us making memories. But those places weren’t just destinations—they were hiding his secrets. I even met some of the mothers of his children without knowing who they were. The man had mastered lying to me!”





Reflecting on her ordeal, the heartbroken woman praised the maid for her courage to speak up. “If it wasn’t for that maid, I would still be living in a bubble of lies. She’s the only one who cared enough to tell me the truth, unlike the man I trusted with my heart.”



KUMWESU JAN 16, 2025