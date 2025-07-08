100 immigrants – including 15 service members took the Oath of Allegiance to become new U.S. citizens

The ceremony, attended by dignitaries and family members, featured the Oath of Allegiance administered by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) officials.

Among the new citizens were individuals from 40 different countries, reflecting the diverse backgrounds of those joining the American fold.

The 15 service members, representing branches of the military, highlighted the sacrifices made by immigrants in uniform, with many expressing pride in their dual roles as defenders and new citizens.

The event coincided with broader Independence Day celebrations across the U.S., including additional naturalization ceremonies at landmarks like Mount Vernon and Saguaro National Park.

Governor Glenn A. Youngkin of Virginia and other local leaders commended the new citizens, emphasizing the importance of their commitment to the nation.