High Court orders Miles Sampa not to interfere with PF records

High Court orders Miles not to interfere with PF records

BARELY a day after the Court of Appeal dismissed a matter involving PF “Secretary General” Morgan Ng’ona, the High Court has issued an interim injunction restraining Miles Sampa from interfering with party records and Ng’ona’s position.

This morning, the Court of Appeal threw out Ng’ona’s matter where he obtained an injunction restraining Sampa from removing him as SG, saying the case was wrongly before that court.

However, the High Court has now ordered that Sampa must not interfere with Ng’ona’s role as PF secretary general and must not make any changes to the party’s official records at the Registrar of Societies.

According to the interim order of injunction granted by lady justice Conceptor Zulu, Sampa, whether by himself or through his agents, is restrained from interfering with Ng’ona’s functions pending the hearing and determination of the matter before the court.

The court has further barred Sampa from making any representations aimed at altering the Patriotic Front’s official records relating to office bearers.

In a penal notice attached to the order, the court warned that any breach may attract serious consequences.

“Take notice that in the event that you… elect to disobey this order you shall be cited for contempt and committed to prison for breach of this order,” read part of the notice.

“It is hereby ordered that the Defendant… is restrained from making any representation whatsoever aimed at altering the official records of the Patriotic Front Party,” the court directed.

The matter has been set for inter-parte hearing on May 13, 2026, at 09:00 hours.

Kalemba, May 6, 2026