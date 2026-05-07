ECZ SHOULD ISSUE CLEAR GUIDELINES AHEAD OF TIME. WE DONT NEED ANY SHOCK DISQUALIFICATIONS ON NOMINATION DAY WHEN CANDIDATES FILE IN AND IT IS TOO LATE FOR THEM TO DO ANYTHING ABOUT IT- Dr Nevers  Mumba

Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba writes…

ECZ SHOULD ISSUE CLEAR GUIDELINES AHEAD OF TIME. WE DONT NEED ANY SHOCK DISQUALIFICATIONS ON NOMINATION DAY WHEN CANDIDATES FILE IN AND IT IS TOO LATE FOR THEM TO DO ANYTHING ABOUT IT.

There is a growing consensus across our nation that Zambians no longer have complete certainty regarding who will lawfully appear on the August 2026 ballot Paper, and who will not. This ambiguity stems from conflicting interpretations of the constitutional and statutory requirements for Presidential and Parliamentary candidates, compounded by the additional guidelines issued by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

The rise of political party alliances, alongside the troubling increase of illegal factionalism and internal splits within political parties, has deepened this uncertainty. It threatens to undermine public confidence in the integrity of our electoral process.

In the interest of national stability and democratic order, the Electoral Commission of Zambia must proactively issue clear, comprehensive, and binding guidelines well ahead of the nomination period. The Republic cannot afford to be thrown into confusion, litigation, or disorder on the day of filing.

It is the right of every Zambian, and every political candidate, or player to know the rules before the game begins, and it is the duty of the ECZ to safeguard the electoral process.

We urge them to prioritise communication on any issue which is sensitive or which could potentially be misunderstood or misconstrued.