100 Outstanding Projects Being Implemented By President Hichilema Two Years In Office- Alexander Nkosi

100 OUTSTANDING PROJECTS BEING IMPLEMENTED BY PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TWO YEARS IN OFFICE

By Alexander Nkosi

1. Introduction of Comprehensive Agriculture Transformation Programme to look at all aspects and not just focusing on inputs. This includes: planning, inputs support, extension, access to credit, production, post harvest management, processing and marketing.

2. Allocation to FISP increased to from K5.7 billion in 2021 to K9.2 billion in 2023.

3. Agriculture extension which was neglected for a long time received K790 million in 2023.

4. USD300 million World Bank support to farm blocks and irrigation to promote production and processing.

5. United Capital Fertilizer invested USD600 million into local production of fertiliser.

6. Zambeef invested USD100 million into expansion of its Mpongwe project.

7. Government is negotiating with the African Development Bank to expand staple crop processing zones countrywide.

8. Government is working with stakeholders to unlock the agriculture marketing chain and exploit high demand and prices for food in the region and beyond.

9. Government is supporting Zambia National Service and Zambia Correctional Services to expand agriculture production projects and add to the nation’s GDP.

10. Developed and launched Tourism marketing strategy.

11. Developed and launched strategy to promote local tourism.

12. Secured USD100 million World Bank funding for development of Northern and Western Tourism Circuits. Part of this funding will go to tourism marketing.

13. Deployed Tourism Secretaries in key embassies across the world to lead tourism marketing.

14. Working with key players in the aviation industry on projects aimed at increasing tourists volumes to Zambia.

15. Secured USD1.25 billion expansion of Kansanshi mine under FQM.

16. Secured USD100 million investment into Entreprise Nickel project by FQM, the biggest in Africa.

17. In conjuction with Congo DR, working on an electric battery manufacturing project.

18. Developed a model for gold mining where ZCCM-IH will either partner with local communities or act as an offtaker for gold mining projects across the country.

19. Secured USD100 million Moxico partnership with Mimbula Mineral Resources in copper exploration.

20. Accelerated resolution of impasse facing KCM and Mopani which will be re-opened soon.

21. Working on introducing satellite exploration to map mineral resources in Zambia.

22. AfDB Technical Advisory Support in – Public Financial Management, Public Debt Management and Public Investment Management.

23. AfDB African Legal Facility to help restructuring the remainder of the debt and significantly reduce the burden.

24. AfDB Budget support of between USD100 million to USD150 million

25. AfDB Commercial borrowing window of USD336 million

26. AfDB concessional borrowing window that can be leveraged to work on key regional projects that benefit Zambia. The initial projects are:

27. AfDB commitment to support Zambia Angola and Congo DR railway line under the Lobito corridor project.

28. AfDB commitment to support Mozambique Zambia Power Transmission project.

Beyond these two, other projects include: railway lines and pipelines in the Nacala and Beira trade corridor, Power Interconnections with Congo DR, Tanzania and the Great Lakes region. These would enable Zambia export power in view of the on-going USD2 billion British Consortium power projects and more in the pipeline.

29. AfDB commitment to send a team of technical experts to support in preparation of bankable projects that would help Zambia access funding under the African Investment Forum which has attracted over USD100 billion in investment interests since its inception in 2018.

30. AfDB commitment to support Zambia in asset recycling which would help free up resources for other impactful investments.

31. AfDB commitment to support making the Comprehensive Agriculture Transformation Programme more impactful as Zambia transitions from FISP and broadens support to farmers beyond inputs to focus on agriculture extension, finance, mechanisation, marketing, processing and overall production and business management.

32. AfDB supporting Zambia in derisking lending to the agriculture sector by commercial banks through a special derisk facility offered by the African Development Bank. This is working well in a number of countries.

33. The AfDB commitment to support Zambia to set up a Presidential Delivery Council to accelerate the Dakar 2 Country Food and Agriculture Delivery Compact. The African Development Bank has mobilised USD72 billion for African countries to implement this. This can possibly sit under the already existing Presidential Delivery Unity- Agriculture portfolio.

34. AfDB commitment to support various Power generation projects such as solar projects.

35. AfDB commitment to support ZESCO to clear its arrears and debt so as to run smoothly and attract more investments in the energy sector. With high power deficit in the region, this is of great interest to the African Development Bank as it would benefit a lot of countries in the region.

36. Upgraded Tazama pipeline into a transporter of finished products, representing a 60% reduction in transportation costs.

37. Signed an MOU with Namibia to develop pipeline from Walvis bay to Zambia.

38. Engaging with Mozambique to develop a pipeline from Beira.

39. Stepping up construction of depots for strategic reserves across the country.

40. Engaging the private sector for bulk procurement of fuel.

41. Commissioned an extra turbine at Kafue Gorge Lower Hydropower Station

42. Hive Green, Western Power, Buffalo Energy, Africa GreenCo, First Quantum Minerals Solar Energy, Vitalite Solar, and SolarAid are investing USD2 billion in the energy sector in Zambia. They are already in the country.

44. Zesco signed USD3.5 billion deal with China’s CiEG for renewable energy production in Zambia.

45. Zesco signed an MOU and Joint Venture Development Agreement with Masdar of UAE to invest USD2 billion in solar projects.

46. Government working on Power Interconnection projects to enable Zambia export power to neighbouring countries.

47. Acceleration of various ongoing electricity generation projects across the country.

48. Maamba Collieries is investing in expanding its power production.

49. Government expanded allocation to the rural electrification programme from K307 million in 2021 to K743 million in 2023.

50. As reported under the agriculture section, Zambia commissioned construction of USD600 million fertiliser plant under United Capital Fertilizer.

51. Zambia through United Capital Fertilizer signed an MOU with Crosscorn Botswana to export 50,000 tonnes of fertiliser.

52. The USD300 million World Bank funding for farm blocks is not only meant for production of raw agricultural products but also processing them into finished products.

53. The joint electric battery manufacturing project with Congo DR will promote manufacturing by adding value to minerals.

54. Seven companies have been set up under Zambia National Service to venture into various commercial projects including manufacturing.

55. Government through IDC is completing construction of Eastern Tropical Fruit Company in Katete and operationalising Kalene Fruit Factory in Mwinilunga.

56. Operationalise Chongwe, Monze and Mpika Industrial Milling Plants under Zambia National Service.

57. Step up construction of youth industrial yards across the country.

58. Implement USAID, World Bank and Finish government funded trade and export facilitation projects to enable Zambian products access foreign markets.

59. Transformed the Lusaka – Ndola dual carriageway into a PPP project thereby enabling government to implement it amidst debt restructuring negotiations. It would have been hard to borrow a huge amount to implement the project under the current circumstances.

60. Constituted a strong PPP Council whose core mandate is to facilitate speedy implementation of projects across all sectors, most of which are under transport.

61. Operationalised Zambia Airways.

62. Attracted more airlines back to Zambia.

63. In 2023 allocated K355 million towards upgrading of Provincial Aerodrome infrastructure.

64. Working on developing neglected border posts that have huge potential for stimulating trade.

65. Discussing Beira and Nacala railway projects with Mozambique to open the country to the Nacala and Beira trade corridors.

66. Working on developing roads leading to border posts in Copperbelt, Western and North Western provinces to open the country to the Lobitto trade corridor.

67. Working on a project to promote Mpulungu Harbour and trade with the Great Lakes region.

68. Accelerating Implementation of the Kasomeno-Mwenda road, bridge and border linking Zambia and Congo DR to the port of Dar es Salaam.

69. Construction of new Luangwa bridge project to be launched soon.

70. New Kafue river bridge on Mongu – Lusaka road to be completed soon.

71. Working on a project to accelerate the use of technology to eliminate delays in borders.

72. Working on various road projects across the country.

73. In 2023 allocated K250 million to Zambia National Service to work on feeder roads.

74. Increased Constituency Development Fund from K1.6 million in 2021 to K28.3 million in 2023. This supports economic activities and industrialisation at local level.

75. Introduced 20% partial access to contributions under NAPSA with potential to benefit 600,000 members with a total of K11 billion. This will enable them invest for the future. It will also help stimulate economic activities.

76. Government allocated K397 million to support SMEs in 2023 and another K50 million to support small scale mining groups.

77. Government increased allocation to dismantling of domestic arrears to K6.8 billion in 2023 from K2.8 billion in 2021. This will help stimulate economic activities.

78. Formed Ministry of Small and Medium Entreprise to accelerate implementation of policies supporting SMEs.

79. Clinched USD1.35 billion IMF extended credit facility.

80. Perhaps the most important of all is debt restructuring agreement with official creditors committe.

81. Accessing more concessional loans as opposed to commercial loans. Concessional loans have low interest rates, long grace periods period and long repayment period.

82. Increased funding to ZRA to accelerate implementation of measures to strengthen revenue collection.

83. Decelerating accumulation of domestic arrears while increasing allocation to dismantling.

84. Restricting external borrowing mostly to disbursing of existing project and programme loans.

85. Implementing a cautious monetary policy to counter projected vulnerabilities.

86. Formed the Presidential Delivery Unit to accelerate implementation of key projects and unlock domestic rigidities.

87. Formed the Private Sector Dialogue Forum to accelerate implementation of measures to address challenges facing the private sector and stimulate growth.

88. Extended free education to day secondary schools and introduced bursaries in boarding secondary schools.

89. Recruited 30,000 teachers.

90. Reintroduced student meal allowance.

91. Continued constructing schools with World Bank concessional funding.

92. Increased grant allocations to schools and ensured timely disbursement.

93. Increased number of desks in schools through Constituency Development Fund.

94. Recruited 11,200 health workers.

95. Increased allocation to drugs and medical supplies from K1.4 billion in 2021 to K4.6 billion in 2023 to address drug shortages and equip hospitals better.

96. Launched construction of a medical oxygen production plant in Kitwe.

97. Increased allocation to social cash transfer from K2.3 billion in 2021 to K3.7 billion in 2023.

98. Increased allocation to food security pack from K1.1 billion in 2021 to K1.2 billion in 2023.

99. Increased allocation to Public Service Pensions Fund from K1.1 billion in 2021 to K2.4 billion in 2023.

100. Introduced booster loans that have benefited over 40,000 marketeers and traders.

