MWALITETA, CHONGU FACE OFF IN KAFUE WEST RACE



By Martin Lubasi Lubasi



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has released the list of nominated candidates for the 2026 General Elections in Kafue District, with five candidates successfully filing nominations for the Kafue West Constituency parliamentary seat.





According to the list issued by ECZ, the Kafue West Constituency race will feature Maxwell Chongu of Citizens First, Njekwa Mulemwa running as an independent candidate, Charles Lungu of NRPUP, Obvious S. Mwaliteta of the UPND, and Gibson Sinkala who is also contesting as an independent candidate.





In Kafue East Constituency, three candidates have been nominated. These are Pride Sinkala running as an independent candidate, Buumba Malambo of the UPND, and Daniel Sichilongo of NRPUP.





Meanwhile, five candidates have filed nominations for the Council Chairperson position in Kafue District.





The candidates are Venna Zulu of the UPND, Charles Chisala of Citizens First, independent candidate Luvious Maiya, Evans Moonga of NRPUP, and another independent candidate, Milton Mwila.





The nominations set the stage for what is expected to be a competitive election in Kafue District ahead of the 2026 General Elections.