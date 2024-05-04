1000 MW solar power deal with Canadian firm to have no effect on loadshedding this year – ZESCO

The state owned power utility Company ZESCO says the signed 1000-megawatt Solar Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with United Arab Emirates-owned SkyPower Global, will have no immediete impact on load shedding as the project is expected to be completed in the next 6 years.

SkyPower Global, an independent power producer headquartered in Canada, entered into a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Zambia’s state-owned utility ZESCO Ltd to supply 1,000 MW of solar energy to Zambia.

Responding to the Zambian Business Times – ZBT, on whether the deal is likely to have any significant impact on the current load shedding, ZESCO spokesperson Matongo Maumbi said, the deal has no bearing for this year’s medium term plan.

Maumbi said, “Because construction has not even started, we have just signed a deal on agreement for us to be buying power from them.”

“The project is staggered into 200 megawatts upto 72 months so in terms of load shedding for this year it has no bearing at all but to the future it will have much bearing because then will be adding to the national grid.” he said.

Following the agreement between ZESCO and Sky Power global of UAE, many anticipated that the deal would reduce the load shedding hours.

He said the project is expected to take up about 72 months and will be divided into phases of 200 mega watts, which will add immense contribution to the national grid.

He said the development is in line with the Country’s need to have more alternative sources of energy supplying to the grid in the long run and settle the power deficit.- Zambian Business Times